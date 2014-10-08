Lone Bellow bring down the house in ‘Then Came the Morning’

Raise you hands, break it down. The Lone Bellow are back with a new song, and it may take you to a holy, bright place.

“Then Came The Morning” is the first new song to arrive from the roots-rock troupe's next album, due some time in 2015. It'll be the trio's second set, and it's produced by another Brooklyn cohort — The National's Aaron Dessner.

The single is available now via iTunes, and will be a 7″ release come Record Store Day's Black Friday promotion this November.

Lone Bellow were on the HitFix slate to be one of the biggest breakouts this year. It's working. Catch them on the road, dates below.

Here are the Lone Bellow's tour dates:

Oct 9 – Aladdin Theater – Portland, OR

Oct 10 – Tractor Tavern – Seattle, WA

Oct 11 – Wow Hall – Eugene, OR

Oct 13 – The State Room – Salt Lake City, WA

Oct 14 – Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO

Nov 2 – The Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

Nov 4 – Visulite Theatre – Charlotte, NC

Nov 5 – Haw River Ballroom – Saxapahaw,, NC

Nov 6 – Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

Nov 8 – SCADShow – Atlanta, GA

Nov 1- Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Nov 11 – Starz Center – Tampa, FL

Nov 12 – Cox Capitol Theatre – Macon, GA

Nov 14 – Proud Larry's – Oxford, MS

Nov 15 – Thirsty Hippo – Hattiesburg, MS

Nov 16 – Spanish Moon – Baton Rouge, LA

Nov 18 – The Kessler Theater – Dallas, TX

Nov 19 – The Parish – Austin, TX

Nov 20 – Fitzgerald's Downstairs – Houston, TX

Dec 6 – Modlin Center For The Arts – Richmond, VA

Dec 7 – Harvester Performance Center – Rocky Mount, VA

Dec 9 – 20th Century Theater – Cincinnati, OH

Dec 11 – The Canopy Club – Urbana, IL

Dec 12 – Thoughton Opera House – Stoughton, WI

Dec 13 – Shakespeare's Lower Level – Kalamazoo, MI

Dec 14 – The Ark – Ann Arbor, MI

Dec 15 – Music Box Supper Club – Cleveland, OH

Jan 17 – Cayamo Cruise 2014- Miami to St. Barts to St. Croix – Miami, FL