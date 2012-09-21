‘Lone Ranger’ crew member drowns on LA-area set

#Johnny Depp
09.21.12 6 years ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities are investigating the apparently drowning of a crew member who was working on a set for upcoming “The Lone Ranger” film.

Coroner’s spokesman Ed Winter says a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead around 10 a.m. Friday. He was cleaning a pool that was going to be used in the film in Acton, which is in northeast Los Angeles County. Winter says it appears the man suffered a heart attack.

The man’s identity was not released.

Walt Disney Studios is producing the film starring Johnny Depp. It expressed its condolences, saying the studio’s thoughts are with the man’s family, friend and co-workers. The studio is also cooperating with the investigation, which will include an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Copyright (2012) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp
TAGSARMIE HAMMERGORE VERBINSKIJOHNNY DEPPLONE RANGERTONTO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP