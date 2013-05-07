The Lonely Island’s new ‘Wack Album’ features Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake

05.07.13 5 years ago

Musical comedy trio The Lonely Island are prepping their third full-length album, and have brought along many famous friends for the boat ride. Lady Gaga, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, Solange, Kendrick Lamar and T-Pain are among the slated guests for “The Wack Album,” due on June 11.

Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone — the group’s members — will be dropping new music every Wednesday, starting tomorrow (May 8) for Wack Wednesdays — a little spin on Kanye’s Good Fridays, perhaps.

Along with details on the album, The Lonely Island have also unleashed the cover art, with what looks a little like a hat tip to Devo. Are they not men?

The single “YOLO” featuring Lamar and Levine has already dropped, having garnered more than 40 million spins on YouTube already

The Lonely Island’s last album “Turtleneck & Chain” made it to No. 3 on The Billboard 200.

