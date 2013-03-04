Look: A photo of Mary and Matthew’s baby from season 4 of ‘Downton Abbey’

03.05.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

For those of you chomping at the bit to see the next season of “Downton Abbey” (and for those of you who are still slogging through season 3, SPOILER ALERT), here’s a hint of what’s to come thanks to a new photo. 

In it, Mary is clearly wearing all black — most likely in mourning for her beloved husband Matthew, who died at the very end of season 3. We also see (at least in part) Matthew’s son in her arms. As you might expect, the new widow looks a little worn, bent but certainly unbowed. If anyone can handle such incredible bad luck, it’s Mary.

What do you think of the photo?

Around The Web

TAGSDOWNTON ABBEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP