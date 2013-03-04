Look: A photo of Mary and Matthew’s baby from season 4 of ‘Downton Abbey’

For those of you chomping at the bit to see the next season of “Downton Abbey” (and for those of you who are still slogging through season 3, SPOILER ALERT), here’s a hint of what’s to come thanks to a new photo.

In it, Mary is clearly wearing all black — most likely in mourning for her beloved husband Matthew, who died at the very end of season 3. We also see (at least in part) Matthew’s son in her arms. As you might expect, the new widow looks a little worn, bent but certainly unbowed. If anyone can handle such incredible bad luck, it’s Mary.

What do you think of the photo?