Look at Janelle Monae’s ‘The Electric Lady’ artwork and tracklist

Janelle Monae’s new album “The Electric Lady” heads to all retailers on Sept. 10, and the Target version of her set will have some eye-popping sci-fi-inspired artwork plus some bonus tracks.

Target is the source behind the new image (see the sticker?), though no word from Monae’s rep if the cover will be the same for the non-Target version. The tracklist reveals new collaborators like Solange and Esperanza Spalding; previously revealed guests include Prince, “Q.U.E.E.N.” cohort Erykah Badu, Miguel and His Royal Badness himself, Prince.

The double-disc effort contains 19 tracks. The Target exclusive will have four extra songs including “HYTB,” the Jackson 5 cover “I Want You Back,” and remixes to “Q.U.E.E.N.” and “The Electric Lady.”

The Electric Lady Tracklist:

Disc 1:

1. Suite IV Electric Overture

2. Givin Em What They Love (feat. Prince)

3. Q.U.E.E.N. (feat. Erykah Badu)

4. Electric Lady (feat. Solange)

5. Good Morning Midnight (Interlude)

6. PrimeTime (feat. Miguel)

7. We Were Rock & Roll

8. The Chrome Shoppe (Interlude)

9. Dance Apocalyptic

10. Look Into My Eyes

Disc 2:

11. Suite V Electric Overture

12. It”s Code

13. Ghetto Woman

14. Our Favorite Fugitive (Interlude)

15. Victory

16. Can”t Live Without Your Love

17. Sally Ride

18. Dorothy Dandridge Eyes (feat. Esperanza Spalding)

19. What An Experience