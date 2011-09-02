Look: Metallica and Lou Reed reveal ‘Lulu’ album art

So, does this image work for you? Metallica and Lou Reed have released the cover art for their forthcoming album, “Lulu.”

The album, out Nov. 1 in the U.S., is inspired by two plays by German expressionist writer Frank Wedekind: “Earth Spirit” and “Pandora”s Box,” as we previously reported. Reed originally took the ideas expressed in the plays, about an abused dancer, and began writing a musical. He then joined with the Metallica lads to finish the project. Producers include Reed, Metallica, Hal Willner and Greg Fidelman.

The track listing is slowing rolling out: so far, song titles for “Lulu” are “Frustration,” “Junior Dad,” “Little Dog,” Mistress Dread” and “Pumping Blood.”

The site for developing news on the project is www.loureedmetallica.com.

