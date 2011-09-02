Look: Metallica and Lou Reed reveal ‘Lulu’ album art

#Metallica
09.02.11 7 years ago

So, does this image work for you? Metallica and Lou Reed have released the cover art for their forthcoming album, “Lulu.”

The album, out Nov. 1 in the U.S., is inspired by two plays by German expressionist writer Frank Wedekind: “Earth Spirit” and “Pandora”s Box,” as we previously reported. Reed originally took the ideas expressed in the plays, about an abused dancer, and began writing a musical. He then joined with the Metallica lads to finish the project. Producers include Reed, Metallica, Hal Willner and Greg Fidelman.

The track listing is slowing rolling out: so far, song titles for “Lulu” are “Frustration,” “Junior Dad,” “Little Dog,” Mistress Dread” and “Pumping Blood.”

The site for developing news on the project is www.loureedmetallica.com.
 

TOPICS#Metallica
TAGSFrank WedekindLOU REEDLulumetallica

