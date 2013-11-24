Look! One Direction, Katy Perry, Jaimie Alexander hit the AMAs red carpet

Check out who all hit the red carpet at the 2013 American Music Awards. Zoe Saldana, One Direction, R Kelly, Pete Wentz, Naya Rivera, Marc Anthony, Lil Mama, Lance Bass, Kesha, Katy Perry, Jordin Sparks, Joan Jett, Jaimie Alexander, Heidi Klum, Emma Roberts, Chris Daughtry, Daughtry, TLC, Lady Antebellum, Miley Cyrus, Austin Mahone, Ariana Grande, Alicia Silverstone and 2 Chainz were AMAs friendly at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2013.