‘Looking’ canceled by HBO, show will wrap up with a special

Sorry, “Looking” fans: the show won't live to see another season.

HBO has canceled the gay-themed drama after two seasons, the network announced Wednesday. The show will wrap up with a special to tie up various plotlines.

“After two years of following Patrick and his tight-knit group of friends as they explored San Francisco in search of love and lasting relationships, HBO will present the final chapter of their journey as a special,” said the network in a statement. “We look forward to sharing this adventure with the show's loyal fans.”

Starring Jonathan Groff, Michael Lannan, Frankie J. Alvarez, Murray Bartlett, Lauren Weedman, Russell Tovey, and Raul Castillo, “Looking” followed a group of gay men living in San Francisco. It never brought in a substantial audience for the network but did receive some acclaim from critics. It aired for a total of 18 episodes.