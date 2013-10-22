‘Looper’ lad lands lead opposite Halle Berry in CBS’ ‘Extant’

Pierce Gagnon, best known for his powerful role in “Looper,” has landed the pint-sized lead in CBS’ Summer 2014 drama “Extant.”

CBS announced on Tuesday (October 22) that Gagnon will appear opposite Oscar winner Halle Berry in the drama, which comes from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and creator Mickey Fisher.

The plot revolves around an astronaut (Berry) who returns home from a lengthy solo mission and struggles to reconnect with her husband and son (Gagnon). Whatever happened to her in space is connected to the fate of humanity.

CBS gave “Extant” a 13-episode series order without seeing a pilot and the network hopes the drama will follow in the summer event footsteps of “Under the Dome.”

In addition to his showy role in “Looper,” Gagnon has been seen in “The Crazies” and playing Logan on “One Tree Hill.” He appeared in ABC’s “Big Thunder” pilot last spring.