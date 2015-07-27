Lord of the Wedding Rings: Gollum guards the jewelry that says “forever”

#Lord of the Rings
07.27.15 3 years ago

No wedding is complete without a ring-bearer. Some couples use an adorable baby. While others use the family pet. And then there are those who choose to use a…hobbit?

A soon-to-be-wed couple who are clearly super-fans of the “Lord of the Rings” series used Gollum to guard the jewelry that says “forever.” The picture was spotted by Redditor jonoc4 and it quickly became a hot topic on the board.

This isn”t the first time Gollum has shown up at a wedding either. A quick scan of YouTube revealed that on the Australian TV show “Four Weddings” in 2011, one couple hired someone to play the hobbit and actually deliver the rings, much to the horror of the attendees.

