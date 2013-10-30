Lorde, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus rule over the Billboard Hot 100

Women continue to rule on the Billboard Hot 100 again this week as Lorde”s “Royals” spends its fifth week at No. 1, Katy Perry”s “Roar” logs another week at No. 3 and Miley Cyrus”s “Wrecking Ball” holds at No. 3.

This marks the seventh straight week that the women have held the top 3 positions (in different permutations), according to Billboard.

Things remain static in the rest of the Top 5, as Avicii”s “Wake Me Up!” remains at No. 4 and Drake”s “Hold On, We”re Going Home” (featuring Majid Jordan) hangs at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, while topping Billboard”s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs & R&B Songs for a fifth week.

The lower half of the top 10 gets some new blood as OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” soars 15-8, perhaps bolstered by frontman Ryan Tedder”s appearance on “The Voice” as a guest mentor. And just in time for Halloween, Imagine Dragons” “Demons” makes its move into the Top 10, gaining three spots to No. 9.

Rounding out the top 10 are Jay Z”s “Holy Grail” (featuring Justin Timberlake) at No. 6 and Lady Gaga”s “Applause” at No. 7: both titles rise two spots from last week”s positions, but have yet to surpass their peaks at No. 4. In other Gaga news, her duet with R. Kelly, “Do What U Want” bows at No. 13.

Closing out the top 10 is Ylvis”s “The Fox,” which falls No. 6 to No. 10.