Listen to Lorde rap about teenage lust on surprise new single ‘No Better’

Beyoncé isn’t the only pop queen with surprises up her sleeve. Today, Lorde unexpectedly released her new single “No Better” on iTunes. Listen here or below.
Amid a trip-hop beat and dreamy melody, Lorde sing-speaks with stream of consciousness lyricism (“we roll in every summer when there”s strength in our numbers / and your breath”s hot and gross but I kiss you like a lover”). The bass beat becomes more intense as Lorde launches into a throaty chorus, which alludes to teenage lust and longing (“go all the way / have your fun, have it all”).
The sexy song will have to tide us over until Lorde unwinds from her whirlwind year and hits record again. In a new interview, Lorde told Billboard that she’s working on new material: “I”ve been writing but I haven”t really had time to hit the studio as of yet. That”ll be the end of this year, or next year.” We can’t wait.
