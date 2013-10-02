Watch: Lorde makes American television debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Lorde made her television debut on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday night, performing her new minted No. 1 hit, “Royals,” as well as album cut, “White Teeth Teens,” from her just released album, “Pure Heroine” (read our review here).

The 16-year old New Zealander is definitely finding her performance style, which, from these clips, consists mainly of standing intensely in place, eyes usually closed, and waving one hand like a claw while the other clutches the microphone. She is lovely, but between the big hair and white outfit, it’s a bit Bride of Frankenstein-ish.

Most importantly, she sounds good, which is, of course, the most important thing. But she sure doesn”t seem to be having much fun.In a Billboard cover story last month her manager said she”d only done around 10 live gigs. This may also be her style and it could develop into hypnotic and mesmerizing. We”re happy to give her the time to figure it out.

What do you think?