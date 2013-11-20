Lorde’s ‘Royals’ continues its reign atop Billboard Hot 100 for eighth week

#Katy Perry #Lady Gaga #Rihanna #Eminem #Miley Cyrus
11.20.13 5 years ago

Lorde”s “Royals” spends an eighth week atop the Billboard Hot 100, tying Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” for most weeks at the summit this year.  “Royals” also continues its rule on Billboard”s Hot Rock Songs, spending its 12th week at No. 1.

However, it looks like Eminem”s “Monster,” featuring Rihanna, will knock Lorde off her lofty perch next week on the Hot 100. The song, which remains bulleted at No. 2 for the second week, is gaining speed at airplay and sales, according to Billboard.

Rounding out the Top 5: Miley Cyrus”s “Wrecking Ball” stays at No. 3, while Avicii”s “Wake Me Up!” switches places with Katy Perry”s “Roar,” at the DJ”s tune rises one spot to No. 4 and “Roar” falls to No. 5.

OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” shoots 7-6, Imagine Dragons” “Demons” leaps 9-7, Drake”s “Hold On, We”re Going Home” slips 6-8, after rising as high as No. 4, and Lady Gaga”s “Applause” spends its 14th week in the Top 10, moving 10-9.

The lone new entry into the Top 10 belongs to Sunday night”s American Music Awards host Pitbull, whose “Timber,” featuring Ke$ha,” leaps 15-10.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Lady Gaga#Rihanna#Eminem#Miley Cyrus
TAGSAVICIIBILLBOARD HOT 100EminemKATY PERRYLADY GAGALORDEMiley CyrusRihannaROYALS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP