Lorde’s ‘Royals’ continues its reign atop Billboard Hot 100 for eighth week

Lorde”s “Royals” spends an eighth week atop the Billboard Hot 100, tying Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” for most weeks at the summit this year. “Royals” also continues its rule on Billboard”s Hot Rock Songs, spending its 12th week at No. 1.

However, it looks like Eminem”s “Monster,” featuring Rihanna, will knock Lorde off her lofty perch next week on the Hot 100. The song, which remains bulleted at No. 2 for the second week, is gaining speed at airplay and sales, according to Billboard.

Rounding out the Top 5: Miley Cyrus”s “Wrecking Ball” stays at No. 3, while Avicii”s “Wake Me Up!” switches places with Katy Perry”s “Roar,” at the DJ”s tune rises one spot to No. 4 and “Roar” falls to No. 5.

OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” shoots 7-6, Imagine Dragons” “Demons” leaps 9-7, Drake”s “Hold On, We”re Going Home” slips 6-8, after rising as high as No. 4, and Lady Gaga”s “Applause” spends its 14th week in the Top 10, moving 10-9.

The lone new entry into the Top 10 belongs to Sunday night”s American Music Awards host Pitbull, whose “Timber,” featuring Ke$ha,” leaps 15-10.