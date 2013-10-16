Lorde’s ‘Royals’ remains atop the Billboard Hot 100 for triple crown

Lorde”s “Royals” continues its rule atop the Billboard Hot 100 for the third week.

The top 5 remains largely unchanged from last week: Miley Cyrus” former No. 1, “Wrecking Ball,” swings 3-2, trading places with Katy Perry”s former No. 1, “Roar.

Avicii”s “Wake Me Up!” continues at No. 4, while Drake”s “Hold On, We”re Going Home,” featuring Majid Jordan, holds at No. 5.

Ylvis”s “The Fox” stays at No. 6 on the strength of streaming and digital downloads and Billboard warns that another novelty song, Allison Gold”s “Chinese Good” could bow on the Billboard chart next week. The song is by the same writer who brought the world Rebecca Black”s “Friday.”

Jay Z”s “Holy Grail,” featuring Justin Timberlake, stays at No. 7, while spending its 11th week atop Billboard”s Rap Songs chart.

Lady Gaga”s “Applause” rises one space to No. 8, pushing Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines,” featuring T.I. and Pharrell, down one spot to No. 9. Lana Del Rey & Cedric Gervais”s “Summertime Sadness” stays at No. 10.

Outside the Top 10, Justin Bieber’s “Heartbreaker” soars 77-13, and Eminem’s “Survival” bows at No. 17.