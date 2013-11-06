Lorde’s Royals remains atop the the Billboard Hot 100 for sixth week

Lorde”s reign with “Royals” extends for a sixth week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, but she may be facing a serious challenge from Rap God, Eminem.

“Royals” continues to be a multi-format smash, along the lines of Adele”s “Rolling in the Deep” for sheer breadth of appeal: this week the song debuted on the Latin Pop Songs airplay chart, adding that to it a format list that already spanned dance, R&B and rock charts.

But the big news belongs to Eminem. “Monster,” his new collaboration with Rihanna and the newest single from “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” bows at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. That mirrors the No. 3 start “Berzerk,” the album”s first single, had in September. “Berzerk” rises 25-15 this week, spiked by the release of “MMLP2,” while emphasis track “Survival” zooms 67-16 and “Rap God” moves 21-17.

That gives Eminem four songs in the Top 20 at the same time, making him only the sixth artist in the history of the chart to do so, according to Billboard. Other than the Beatles, the other acts to achieve the feat are all rappers: Eminem protege 50 Cent, T-Pain, Lil Wayne and Ludacris. The rappers, however, got help from being featured artists on cuts, whereas the Beatles and Eminem are the only artists to do so as lead artists.

The only other debut in the Top 10 belongs to One Direction”s “Story of My Life,” which enters the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 6 and is the British boy band”s fourth Top 10.

Looking at the returning entries: Miley Cyrus”s “Wrecking Ball” moves 3-2, while Katy Perry”s “Roar” slips 2-4, pushing Avicii”s “Wake Me Up!” down one spot to No. 5.

Drake”s “Hold On, We”re Going Home,” featuring Majid Jordan, drops 5-7; Imagine Dragon”s “Demons” moves 9-8; OneRepublic”s “Counting Stars” switches places with “Demons,” sliding 8-9, while Lady Gaga”s “Applause” retreats three spaces to No. 10.