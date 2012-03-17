‘Lost’ star Yunjin Kim to topline ABC’s ‘Mistresses’

03.17.12 6 years ago

“Lost” star Yunjin Kim is returning to ABC as one of the stars of the upcoming series “Mistresses,”  created by K.J. Steinberg (“Gossip Girl”).

The series, which may fill in the primetime soap gap left after the imminent departure of “Desperate Housewives,” is adapted from the British series, which ran from 2008 to 2010. 

“Mistresses” centers on four women whose complex and scandalous romantic lives get them into a series of thrilling conundrums. Kim will play Karen, a psychiatrist whose affair with a patient may have led to his death.

The cast also includes Rochelle Aytes (“The Forgotten”), Jes Macallan and Erik Stocklin.

The drama is aiming for summer 2013.

