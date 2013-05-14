Lotto madness reigns supreme in trailer for new ABC drama ‘Lucky 7’

05.14.13 5 years ago

Mo’ money mo’ problems.

That’s the lesson about to be learned by the characters of ABC’s upcoming fall drama-comedy “Lucky 7.”

The network unveiled the show’s first trailer today, in which a group of gas stations employees — all with their own personal and financial woes — win a multi-million dollar jackpot. Instead of solving their problems, the unlikely victory only seems to complicate their lives. 

Watch it here:

The one-hour series stars Isiah Whitlock, Jr. (“The Wire”), Matt Long (“Jack & Bobby”), Stephen Louis Grush, Lorraine Bruce, Anastasia Phillips, Summer Bishil (“The Last Airbender”) and Luis Antonio Ramos. If it looks a little familiar, that’s because it’s based on the British TV series “The Syndicate,” which also starred Bruce. David Zabel (“Detroit 1-8-7”) co-created the U.S. version along with Jason Richman.

“Lucky 7” will air Tuesday this Fall on ABC.

What do you think of the trailer? 

