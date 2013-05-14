Lotto madness reigns supreme in trailer for new ABC drama ‘Lucky 7’

Mo’ money mo’ problems.

That’s the lesson about to be learned by the characters of ABC’s upcoming fall drama-comedy “Lucky 7.”

The network unveiled the show’s first trailer today, in which a group of gas stations employees — all with their own personal and financial woes — win a multi-million dollar jackpot. Instead of solving their problems, the unlikely victory only seems to complicate their lives.



Watch it here:

The one-hour series stars Isiah Whitlock, Jr. (“The Wire”), Matt Long (“Jack & Bobby”), Stephen Louis Grush, Lorraine Bruce, Anastasia Phillips, Summer Bishil (“The Last Airbender”) and Luis Antonio Ramos. If it looks a little familiar, that’s because it’s based on the British TV series “The Syndicate,” which also starred Bruce. David Zabel (“Detroit 1-8-7”) co-created the U.S. version along with Jason Richman.

“Lucky 7” will air Tuesday this Fall on ABC.

What do you think of the trailer?