Louis C.K. and Ricky Gervais among Emmy presenters

09.11.12 6 years ago

Louis C.K. and Ricky Gervais will be among the presenters at the upcoming Emmy Awards, it was announced today.

TV stars Mindy Kaling, Jim Parsons, Ginnifer Goodwin and Amy Poehler were also among the announced names.

Louis C.K. is nominated for his leading performance on “Louie,” while Parsons and Poehler are both again nominated for their comedic work on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Parks and Recreation,” respectively. 

Kaling has a new post-“Office” comedy coming up on FOX called “The Mindy Project,” while Goodwin currently stars on “Once Upon a Time.”

Funnyman Gervais, who has hosted the Golden Globe Awards several times, will likely stir things up with scathing insider jokes about Hollywood. 

The Emmys will be aired live on ABC on Sunday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

