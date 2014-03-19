Louis C.K., Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in April

#Sam Smith #Ed Sheeran #Anna Kendrick #Seth Rogen #SNL
03.19.14 4 years ago

“Saturday Night Live” is filling up its dance card for April.

After a three-week hiatus the late-night series is set to return on March 29 with Emmy-winning comedian Louis C.K. in his second time out as host, while U.K. singer-songwriter Sam Smith will make his first appearance as musical guest.

The following week (April 5) Anna Kendrick will make her hosting debut on the show, with Pharrell Williams also making his first solo appearance as musical guest to promote his sophomore album “G I R L.”

April 12, meanwhile, will see Seth Rogen returning for his third time as host alongside musical guest Ed Sheeran, who will debut the first single from his forthcoming second album.

Which host are you most excited to see on “SNL” in April? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sam Smith#Ed Sheeran#Anna Kendrick#Seth Rogen#SNL
TAGSANNA KENDRICKED SHEERANlouis ckPHARRELL WILLIAMSSAM SMITHsaturday night liveSETH ROGENSNL

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 17 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP