Louis C.K., Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in April

“Saturday Night Live” is filling up its dance card for April.

After a three-week hiatus the late-night series is set to return on March 29 with Emmy-winning comedian Louis C.K. in his second time out as host, while U.K. singer-songwriter Sam Smith will make his first appearance as musical guest.

The following week (April 5) Anna Kendrick will make her hosting debut on the show, with Pharrell Williams also making his first solo appearance as musical guest to promote his sophomore album “G I R L.”

April 12, meanwhile, will see Seth Rogen returning for his third time as host alongside musical guest Ed Sheeran, who will debut the first single from his forthcoming second album.

