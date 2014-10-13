Louis CK goes off on ISIS in Twitter rant

“Oh, f*ck you, ISIS,” the comedian said in the first in a series of tweets. “Sincerely please f*ck each other in the mouth with forks. You're 7 year old boys. You're stupid. You suck.”

McDonald”s to Billy Eichner: “Can”t wait to see you!”

“Oh, and bring Elena!” the McDonald”s Twitter account tweeted to Eichner amid his rant accusing Burger King of ripping him off. PLUS: Seth Rogen and other celebs side with Eichner against Burger King.

“Mulaney” sees a slight rise in Week 2, while ABC”s dramas slip

“The Simpsons” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” also saw big football-related gains in viewership last night.

Why do cable shows keep putting babies in danger?

Here”s explaining recent scenes on Sunday night shows.

Key and Peele teach Letterman how to Bro Hug

“Let me try,” says Dave.

“Mad Men”s” Christina Hendricks is headed to Comedy Central

She”ll do an arc on “Another Period,” the turn-of-the-century comedy from Natasha Leggero and Riki Lindhome.

“Last Week Tonight” takes on Columbus Day

“How is This Still a Thing?”

Kat Dennings and Josh Groban are dating

The “2 Broke Girls” star seemed to confirm her new relationship via Instagram.