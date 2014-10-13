Louis CK goes off on ISIS in Twitter rant

10.13.14 4 years ago

Louis CK goes off on ISIS in Twitter rant
“Oh, f*ck you, ISIS,” the comedian said in the first in a series of tweets. “Sincerely please f*ck each other in the mouth with forks. You're 7 year old boys. You're stupid. You suck.”

