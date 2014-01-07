Louis C.K. reveals the ghastly ending to that ‘American Hustle’ ice-fishing story

Did you see “American Hustle”? Did you like “American Hustle”? Did you desperately yearn for a satisfying ending to Louis C.K.’s whole ice-fishing story/running gag that never really wrapped up? Well yearn no further, for the Emmy-winning actor/writer/producer/director/comedian/genie related the very smelly climax to the tale on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” on Monday night – one that will no doubt lead to an unprecedented surge in the use of the term “anger dump” all across the nation.

