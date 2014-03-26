I admittedly cringed my way through most of Louis C.K.'s new “Saturday Night Live” promos, which seems a fitting response to basically anything involving Louis C.K. – after all, the comedian seems to thrive on the sort of awkward energy displayed here between he and “SNL” cast member Kenan Thompson. Prefer a little free-floating anxiety to go along with your comedy? Consider this your jam for the day.
Louis C.K.’s ‘SNL’ promos are the most awkward ‘SNL’ promos
Chris Eggertsen 03.26.14 4 years ago
