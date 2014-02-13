Love Stinks: The most brutal break-ups on film

When you’re unattached, Valentine’s Day can seem like the cruelest of occasions. Cupid seems to mock you with his arrow, which always seems aimed at someone else’s heart and never yours.. Rows and rows of heart-shaped boxes of chocolate laugh at you as you walk by and you have to watch as everyone in the office but you gets flowers.

Well, this Valentine’s Day, we’re here to remind you that love stinks as much as it soothes. And most of those couples who seem so happy today will likely be broken up by this time next year. So instead of feeling sorry for yourself, grab a box of chocolate, listen to J. Geils Band’s “Love Stinks,” and watch one of these movies. Whatever you’re going through what seem nearly as bad as compared to the anguish on screen.