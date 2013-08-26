Lucy Hale from ‘Pretty Little Liars’ recording country album

“Pretty Little Liars”” Lucy Hale has a secret of her own: she”s been working on a country album.

Hale, who plays Aria Montgomery on the hit ABC Family series, grew up listening to Faith Hill, Martina McBride, and Shania Twain, according to press release. Between filming the series and her other duties, such as recently co-hosting the Teen Choice Awards, Hale has been making the trek to Music City to write and record her debut album with producer Mark Bright. Bright has produced albums for artists like Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery and Rascal Flatts.

The first single will come out early next year with the full album to follow on Disney Music Group Nashville/Bigger Picture Group.

Hale will start the all important step of kissing babies and shaking hands with country programmers this fall as she hits the road to let them know that country music is, really, truly, her first love.