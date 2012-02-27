Lucy Liu cast as Watson in CBS’ Sherlock Holmes pilot

02.27.12 6 years ago 7 Comments

Oh, CBS’ “Elementary,” you’re such an edgy retelling of the Sherlock Holmes mythos! How edgy are you? You’ve cast Lucy Lui as Watson!

According to media reports — we’ll cite Deadline.com on this one — Lui has been cast opposite Jonny Lee Miller’s Sherlock Holmes in “Elementary,” which brings the famous detective and his brawling better half to contemporary Manhattan. 
In Rob Doherty’s script, Liu’s character is Joan Watson and she ends up becoming the Personal Recovery Assistant or sober companion to a fresh-out-of-rehab Holmes. Crime-fighting and awkwardness ensue.
Anyway, the pilot will be directed by Michael Cuesta (“Homeland”).
Liu is currently appearing on TNT’s “Southland.” The “Ally McBeal” and “Cashmere Mafia” veteran’s familiar credits include “Charlie’s Angels” and the immortal “Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever.”

Around The Web

TAGSCBSELEMENTARYLUCY LIUPILOT SEASONpilotsSHERLOCK HOLMES

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP