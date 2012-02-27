Lucy Liu cast as Watson in CBS’ Sherlock Holmes pilot

Oh, CBS’ “Elementary,” you’re such an edgy retelling of the Sherlock Holmes mythos! How edgy are you? You’ve cast Lucy Lui as Watson!
According to media reports — we’ll cite Deadline.com on this one — Lui has been cast opposite Jonny Lee Miller’s Sherlock Holmes in “Elementary,” which brings the famous detective and his brawling better half to contemporary Manhattan.
In Rob Doherty’s script, Liu’s character is Joan Watson and she ends up becoming the Personal Recovery Assistant or sober companion to a fresh-out-of-rehab Holmes. Crime-fighting and awkwardness ensue.
Anyway, the pilot will be directed by Michael Cuesta (“Homeland”).
Liu is currently appearing on TNT’s “Southland.” The “Ally McBeal” and “Cashmere Mafia” veteran’s familiar credits include “Charlie’s Angels” and the immortal “Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever.”
At least in this version Sherlock and Watson will be able to act on their sexual tension, unlike in the BBC version.
idiot!
this seems destined to fail
Why are they calling this ‘Sherlock’ at all? Get a new name, drop the Holmes conceit, and you’ve actually got an interesting cast in Miller and Liu. Keep it as is and it’s just going to suffer by being compared to the amazing BBC product.
Ok, for whatever reason I’m now getting the scent of abortion off this project.
To my own surprise, I don’t mind this.
It’s Lucy Liu, not Lucy Lui.