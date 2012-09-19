Lucy Liu, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael J. Fox and more added as Emmy presenters

Next year’s Emmy Awards just got a bit starrier. 

Nominees Giancarlo Esposito, Michael J. Fox, Jon Hamm, Julianna Margulies and Julianne Moore, plus TV stars Andre Braugher, Connie Britton, Ron Howard, Lucy Liu and Keifer Sutherland, have been named as additional presenters for the upcoming 64th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Esposito, star of the new “Revolution,” is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor for AMC’s “Breaking Bad.” Fox, soon making his long awaited return to TV after “Family Ties” and “Spin City,” was nommed for guest spots on “The Good Wife” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Hamm is once again up for Best Actor for “Mad Men,” while Margulies will compete in the Actress  category for “The Good Wife.”

Moore, meanwhile, was nominated for playing Sarah Palin in the HBO movie “Game Change.”

Braugher (“Last Resort”), Britton (“Nashville”), Howard (producer of “Arrested Development”), Liu (“Elementary”) and Sutherland (“Touch”) all have new tube projects to tout.

They join previously announced presenters Louis C.K., Jon Cryer, Claire Danes, Jeremy Davies, Zooey Deschanel, Tina Fey, Ricky Gervais, Ginnifer Goodwin, Mindy Kaling, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Parsons, Martha Plimpton, Amy Poehler, Emily Van Camp and Kerry Washington.

The telecast will air live from L.A.’s Nokia Theater Sunday, September 23 at 8:00 p.m., ET/ 5:00 PT, on ABC.

 

