Ludacris, Busta Rhymes and Don Omar on ‘Fast Five’ soundtrack

Predictions are that “Fast Five,” starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Dwayne Johnson, is going to come roaring out of the gate when the Universal Pictures film opens April 29 in regular and IMAX theaters. The same should happen with the movie”s soundtrack which features new music from Ludacris, Busta Rhymes and Don Omar.

Ludacris, who also appears in the franchise under his birth name Chris Bridges, contributes new tune, “Furiously Dangerous,” featuring Slaughterhouse and Claret Jai. Latin superstar Don Omar penned the “How We Roll (Fast Five Remix),” which features Busta Rhymes, Reek de Villian and J-doe, as well as “Danza Kuduro” featuring Lucenzo. “Danza Kuduro” spent 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs Chart.

The music reflects the film”s Brazilian setting and, interestingly, is the second soundtrack in recent weeks to herald the music of Brazil following Fox”s animated “Rio.” (From the looks of it, the only musician the two share is renowned Brazilian percussionist Carlinhos Brown.) Brian Tyler composed the score, marking his third go-round with a “Fast and the Furious” title.

The ABKCO soundtrack hits stores May 3.

“Fast Five” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack track listing:

1) How We Roll (Fast Five Remix) – Don Omar, Busta Rhymes, Reek da Villian and J-doe

â€¨2) Desabafo/Deixa Eu Dizer – Marcelo D2/Claudia

â€¨3) Assembling the Team – Brian Tylerâ€¨

4) L. Gelada-3 Da Madrugada – MV Bill

â€¨5) Carlito Marron – Carlinhos Brownâ€¨

6) Han Drifting – Hybrid

â€¨7) Million Dollar Race featuring “Popozuda Rock N” Roll” – Edu K and Hybrid

â€¨8) Mad Skills – Brian Tylerâ€¨

9) Batalha – ObandOâ€¨

10) Danza Kuduro – Don Omar featuring Lucenzoâ€¨

11) Follow Me Follow Me (Quem Que Caguetou?) (Fast 5 Hybrid Remix) – Tejo, Black Alien & Speed

â€¨12) Fast Five Suite – Brian Tylerâ€¨

13) Furiously Dangerous – Ludacris featuring Slaughterhouse and Claret Jai