C+

Watch: Ludacris, Usher and David Guetta’s ‘Rest of My Life’ aspires to inspire

#Ludacris
11.12.12 6 years ago

The video for Ludacris’ “Rest of My Life” featuring David Guetta and Usher is like one of those inspirational posters: it’s a lot of monumental “moments” framed in motivational speech, but not without commerce. That is, look for the product placements inside this general message of carpe diem.

Ludacris and Usher do their moves over a smoky road, in between flashes of yoga poses and gnarly waves and skateboarding. By the end, I was still awaiting some strong imagery of puppy napping as an eagle soars.

“Rest of My Life” is off of Luda’s long-delayed “Ludaversal,” out in 2013. It’s the third song from the effort to arrive, after “Jingalin” and “Representing” with Kelly Rowland.

Check out my review of the single here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ludacris
TAGSDavid GuettaLUDACRISLudaversalrest of my lifeUSHER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP