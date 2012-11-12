Watch: Ludacris, Usher and David Guetta’s ‘Rest of My Life’ aspires to inspire

The video for Ludacris’ “Rest of My Life” featuring David Guetta and Usher is like one of those inspirational posters: it’s a lot of monumental “moments” framed in motivational speech, but not without commerce. That is, look for the product placements inside this general message of carpe diem.

Ludacris and Usher do their moves over a smoky road, in between flashes of yoga poses and gnarly waves and skateboarding. By the end, I was still awaiting some strong imagery of puppy napping as an eagle soars.

“Rest of My Life” is off of Luda’s long-delayed “Ludaversal,” out in 2013. It’s the third song from the effort to arrive, after “Jingalin” and “Representing” with Kelly Rowland.

