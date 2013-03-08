Luke Bryan and Jimi Hendrix head to the top of next week’s Billboard 200

Country artist Luke Bryan scores his first Billboard 200 No. 1 next week as “Spring Break… Here To Party” looks like a lock for the top spot. However, the big news is who comes in at No. 2: Jimi Hendrix.

Bryan”s set will sell up to 130,000, while Hendrix”s “People, Hell & Angels,” a new set of unreleased studio tracks, will likely sell up to 70,000 copies, more than 40 years after the guitar legend”s death.

Those are the only two debuts in the Top 10: Last week”s No. 1, Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” drops to No. 3, while Mumford & Sons” “Babel” is No. 4. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Heist” will be No. 5 with sales of up to 30,000.

Rihanna”s “Unapologetic looks good for No. 6. However, after that–and with three days left before the chart closes–it”s too close to call for Nos 7-10: Florida Georgia Line”s “Here”s To The Good Times,” Now 45, Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” and Andrea Bocelli”s “Passione” are all slated to sell between 22,000 and 25,000, according to Hits Daily Double.