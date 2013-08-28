Luke Bryan keeps No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as John Mayer, Earl Sweatshirt debut

08.28.13 5 years ago

Luke Bryan continues his reign on the Billboard 200 for a second week, as “Crash My Party” stays at No. 1 with 159,000 copies.

John Mayer”s new album “Paradise Valley” debuts at No. 2 with 144,000 copies; 2012″s “Born and Raised” and 2009″s “Battle Studies” both made it to No. 1 in their first weeks with, 219,000 and 286,000, respectively.
R&B trio TGT – which consists of Tyrese, Ginuwine and Tank — bows at No. 3 with “Three Kings,” selling 76,000.  That”s the biggest bow for any of the three members since 2007.
Jimmy Buffett”s new one, “Songs From St. Somewhere,” starts at No. 4 with 55,000.
Odd Future rapper Earl Sweatshirt sees his solo album “Doris” bow at No. 5 with 49,000.
Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” falls No. 4 to No. 6 (46,000, -5%), “Now 47” slips No. 3 to No. 7 (33,000, -36%) and the “Teen Beach Movie” soundtrack is down No. 7 to No. 8 (32,000, -2%).
A$AP Ferg, part of the A$AP hip-hop collective, sends his debut album “Trap Lord” to No. 9 with 32,000. Earlier this year, his crew member A$AP Rocky earned No. 1 with “Long.Live. A$AP.”
Jay Z”s “Magna Carta Holy Grail” closes out the top tier, descending No. 6 to No. 10 (30,000, -21%).
Sales this week were down 4% compared to the previous week and down 3% compared to the same sales week last year. Sales are down 6% for the year so far.

