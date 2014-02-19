Luke Bryan keeps the party going with ‘Spring Break 6’ EP

In between his full-length studio albums, Luke Bryan has released a highly successful series of “Spring Break” EPs that have ensured the party will never stop as long as you have a drink in your hand.

The country superstar will release “Spring Break 6:…Like We Ain”t Ever” on March 11, just in time for crazed college kids to hit the beach.

This installment, like the previous five, will include lighthearted, good timing songs that aren”t meant to do anything but make sure you”re having a good time. Sample titles: “Good Lookin” Girl” and “The Sand I Brought To The Beach.”

Never mind that Bryan is twice as old as the average spring breaker…



He tells Country Weekly, “”It”s our sixth one and any time you do one thing six times, you feel like you”re pretty lucky that something has lasted this many years. Fans seem to really be enjoying it and I enjoy putting out some new music every year that the fans can count on. Hopefully they feel like it’s good music.”

To commemorate the sixth edition, Bryan will ply two shows at Spinnaker”s Beach Club in Panama Beach, Fla.

Bryan has the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot Airplay chart with “Drink A Beer,” which, for those of you who have heard it, know the tune from “Crash My Party” is most definitely not a party song.