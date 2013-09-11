Luke Evans’ ‘Dracula’ renamed ‘Dracula Untold’

Universal has renamed their upcoming tale of Dracula, going from the simple name only version, “Dracula,” to the slightly longer “Dracula Untold.” This isn’t the first name change for the movie, before it was “Dracula,” it was known as “Dracula Year Zero.”

Whatever it may be called, Luke Evans (“Fast & Furious 6,” “Immortals”) is playing the title character. Gary Shore is directing the film which also stars Samantha Barks (“Les Miserables”) and Dominic Cooper (“Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Dead Man Down”).

According to Universal this is “the origin story of the man who became Dracula.” As the various titles changes and that quote make obvious, Universal is going back to the beginning with this tale of our world’s most famous vampire. Through the decades, Universal has produced/distributed more than one Dracula movie including the famous Bela Lugosi version from 1931 and the 1979 take starring Frank Langella and Laurence Olivier.

“Dracula Untold” will be in theaters on October 3, 2014.