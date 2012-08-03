M. Night Shyamalan, Marti Noxon bring ‘Proof’ to Syfy

Syfy has ordered the pilot “Proof” from filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and TV veteran Marti Noxon.
Formally announced on Friday (August 3), the “Proof” pilot is written by Shyamalan and Noxon, who will both serve as executive producers, along with Ashwin Rajan from Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge shingle.
The Syfy release announcing the deal says that Shyamalan “intends to direct” the pilot.
Of the “Proof” plot, Syfy says it focuses on the son of a billionaire tech genius who offers a large reward for proof of life after death following the death of his parents. Several of those plot details certainly sound like familiar Shyamalan tropes.
This would be Shylaman’s first foray into scripted TV, though the “Sixth Sense” and “Lady in the Water” auteur previously worked with Syfy (or Sci Fi) on the 2004 hoax documentary “The Buried Secret of M. Night Shyamalan.” He most recently finished production on the feature “After Earth,” starring Will Smith.
Simultaneously loved and hated by fans of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Noxon’s other TV credits include “Point Pleasant,” “Mad Men” and, most recently, “Glee.”
Hey Dan,
Just wondering, why is she loved/hated by Buffy fans. I always thought that, next to Whedon, she was the biggest creative force behind the show. Is it that people blame her for their unhappiness with season 6?
Thanks
Billy – I’d just tell you to Google around. I’d say there’s a solid split in love/hate for Marti, possibly tilted towards the hate. It’s partially for the direction “Buffy” took in her tenure, but it’s partially just blame she takes for not being Joss. Not much she can do about the latter…
-Daniel
Fans didn’t really hate her, like you mentioned there were some fans who were unhappy with (the amazingly good) season 6 and MN became the scapegoat for that (even though Joss maintained that he was as involved as ever in the show). Then it also became sort of a running joke to blame MN for anything and everything, but for most fans in a tongue in cheek way.
She is undoubtedly one of the most successful female scriptwriters out there. Can’t wait for this new show with Shyamalan!
Working for sycy now, eh shyamalan?
You have a point? Night can work for anyone he wants, and as many people as he likes.
Wow, there’s a ringing endorsement: a TV series by the woman who was allowed to ruin Buffy the Vampire Slayer and a guy who’s been recycling “twist endings” for years.
And my question remains as always: who the hell is giving money to these people?
“Simultaneously loved and hated by fans of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,””
What a perfect description. She had some fantastic additions to the show early on (and wrote some good episodes) but those last two seasons… I think mostly she gets blamed for being in charge during season six when there were a lot of very questionable plotting decisions (the ‘magic addiction’ is still my absolutely least favorite plot point in the entire series), plus the awful fan-ficcy Spike relationship that they shoehorned in for a few vocal fangirls. No telling how much of those decisions were Joss and how many were Marni, but because they happened under her watch as show runner, she gets the blame.