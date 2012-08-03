M. Night Shyamalan, Marti Noxon bring ‘Proof’ to Syfy

08.03.12
Syfy has ordered the pilot “Proof” from filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and TV veteran Marti Noxon.
Formally announced on Friday (August 3), the “Proof” pilot is written by Shyamalan and Noxon, who will both serve as executive producers, along with Ashwin Rajan from Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge shingle.
The Syfy release announcing the deal says that Shyamalan “intends to direct” the pilot.
Of the “Proof” plot, Syfy says it focuses on the son of a billionaire tech genius who offers a large reward for proof of life after death following the death of his parents. Several of those plot details certainly sound like familiar Shyamalan tropes.
This would be Shylaman’s first foray into scripted TV, though the “Sixth Sense” and “Lady in the Water” auteur previously worked with Syfy (or Sci Fi) on the 2004 hoax documentary “The Buried Secret of M. Night Shyamalan.” He most recently finished production on the feature “After Earth,” starring Will Smith.
Simultaneously loved and hated by fans of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Noxon’s other TV credits include “Point Pleasant,” “Mad Men” and, most recently, “Glee.”

TAGSM NIGHT SHYAMALANMARTI NOXONPROOFSyfy

