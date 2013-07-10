Mac Miller and Schoolboy Q pal around in new ‘Gees’ video: Watch

07.10.13 5 years ago

Mac Miller and Schoolboy Q are BFF as seen in their new collaborative video for “Gees.”

There’s really not much to it. Trippy, psychedelic colors abound as Miller bikes over to Q’s pad, rapping all the way (often sounding like he’s been injected with helium). There, they drink 40s, eat chicken and bond over dirty words, sex stories and ill flows. Q gets the final verse, where his relaxed poses counteract his more manic rapping. All this, plus praying mantises and laser beam-eyes. 

“Gees” is the latest video from Miller’s “Watching Movies With the Sound Off.”

Watch it here:

What do you think of the video for “Gees”?

