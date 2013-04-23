Listen: Mac Miller gets an assist from Flying Lotus on ‘S.D.S.’

“I’d rather write my own history book/Where the world don’t give a fuck bout how you physically look,” sings Mac Miller on his latest track. Hey, I can get on board with that.

He may be just 21 years old, but the up-and-coming rapper has a lot on his mind in “S.D.S. (Somebody Do Somethin),” the Flying Lotus-assisted first single from “Watching Movies with the Sound Off” that will make you feel like you’re tripping on LSD. Underwater. Yes, it’s that good.

Other choice lyrical tidbits:

“I’m no god/I don’t think I’m a human though cause I’m so odd,” and also: “Asian women love me/I look like David Duchovny.” Word.

Also in today’s Mac Miller news, the MC’s impressively-titled MTV2 reality series “Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family” has been picked up for a second season, which will film this summer and premiere sometime early next year. Also, if you’re a fan of the new track, the official music video is slated to premiere tomorrow night on the network following a “Most Dope Family” marathon.

My grade for the new track: A-. After listening below, rate it for yourself at top left.