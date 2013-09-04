‘Machete Kills’: Lady Gaga and Charlie Sheen sizzle in new images

(CBR) Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has built a strong reputation due to his solid storytelling, strong visual sense, genre-hopping sensibilities and ability to put together impressive casts. Machete Kills looks to continue that strong tradition with a cast that includesDanny Trejo, Charlie Sheen, Michelle Rodriguez, Lady Gaga, Sofia Vergara, Vanessa Hudgens, Jessica Alba, Mel Gibson, Antonio Banderas and Amber Heard.

The Playlist scored three new images of Heard, Michelle and Robert Rodriquez and Sheen, as well as two more international posters featuring Lady Gaga and Sheen.

Machete Kills opens Oct. 11.