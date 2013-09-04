‘Machete Kills’: Lady Gaga and Charlie Sheen sizzle in new images

#Robert Rodriguez #Lady Gaga
and 09.04.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has built a strong reputation due to his solid storytelling, strong visual sense, genre-hopping sensibilities and ability to put together impressive casts. Machete Kills looks to continue that strong tradition with a cast that includesDanny Trejo, Charlie Sheen, Michelle Rodriguez, Lady Gaga, Sofia Vergara, Vanessa Hudgens, Jessica Alba, Mel Gibson, Antonio Banderas and Amber Heard.

The Playlist scored three new images of Heard, Michelle and Robert Rodriquez and Sheen, as well as two more international posters featuring Lady Gaga and Sheen.

Machete Kills opens Oct. 11.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert Rodriguez#Lady Gaga
TAGSAMBER HEARDCharlie SheenLADY GAGAMACHETE KILLSMachete Kills imagesMachete Kills photosMachete Kills picturesMachete Kills postersMICHELLE RODRIGUEZRobert Rodriguez

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP