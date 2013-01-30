Macklemore & Lewis’ ‘Thrift Shop’ tops Billboard Hot 100 again

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” “Thrift Shop” featuring Wanz celebrates its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 10. It also remains atop of the Digital Songs chart, R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Rap Songs as well.

The top three remain the same as Bruno Mars” “Locked Out Of Heaven” stays at No. 2 and The Lumineers” “Ho Hey” at No. 3.

Taylor Swift”s “I Knew You Were Trouble” rises 5-4. Also moving up one space are will.i.am and Britney Spears” “Scream & Shout” (6-5) and Swedish House Mafia”s “Don”t You Worry Child” (7-6).

Justin Bieber”s “Beauty and a Beat” featuring Nicki Minaj climbs two spots to No. 7, while Rihanna”s “Diamonds” stays at No. 8 and Phillip Phillips” “Home” rises 10-9.

The only debut in the Top 10 is A$AP Rocky”s “F**kin Problems,” which soars 15-10, marking the rapper”s first top 10 hit.

And yes, in case you noticed, Justin Timberlake”s “Suit & Tie” featuring Jay-Z fell 4-13, although the song continues to gain airplay. The fall occurs because of a drastic drop in downloads.