Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ ‘Can’t Hold Us’ holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

05.15.13 5 years ago

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” second single, “Can”t Hold Us,” featuring Ray Dalton, spends its second week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Pink”s former No. 1, “Just Give Me A Reason,” featuring Nate Ruess, holds at No. 2., Justin Timberlake”s “Mirrors” rises 5-3, while Bruno Mars” former No. 1, “When I Was Your Man,” also move up, 5-4.  “Man” flips places with Rihanna”s “Stay,” featuring Mikky Ekko, which slips 4-5, according to Billboard.

Rounding out the bottom half, Selena Gomez scores her first Top 10 as “Come & Get It” soars 14-6. It marks her 11th song on the Hot 100.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” former chart topper, “Thrift Shop,” featuring Wanz, falls 6-7,  Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” stays at No. 8, Icona Pop”s “I Love It,” featuring Charli XCX, slides 7-9, while Florida Georgia Line”s former country hit, “Cruise,” dips 9-10.

The top debut on the Hot 100 belongs to Mariah Carey”s “#Beautiful,” featuring Miguel, which starts its chart run at No. 24.

