Macklemore & Ryan Lewis hold at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Can’t Hold Us’

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Can”t Hold Us” holds up at No. 1 for the third consecutive week on the Billboard Hot 100; the song registers its fifth week atop Billboard”s Hot E&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Rap Songs chart.

Just as the rap duo hang on to the top spot, the first five slots on the Billboard Hot 100 stay the exact same as last week: Pink”s “Just Give Me a Reason,” featuring Nate Ruess is No. 2, Justin Timberlake”s “Mirrors” is No. 3; Bruno Mars” “When I Was Your Man” is No. 4 and Rihanna”s “Stay,” featuring Mikky Ekko, is No. 5.

There”s more activity in the bottom of the top 10 with Daft Punk lands its first Top 10 hit close to 20 years after the duo began, according to Billboard. “Get Lucky,” featuring Pharrell Williams, moves 15-10. Shockingly, its 2001 hit “One More Time,” peaked at No. 61. Look for Daft Punk to land the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 next week with “Random Access Memories.”

Daft Punk has the only new entry in the Top 10: at No. 6 is Florida Georgia Line”s “Cruise,” which drives up from No. 10; Selena Gomez”s “Come & Get It” falls 6-7, Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” is No. 8 and Icona Pop”s “I Love It,” featuring Charli XCX, is No. 9.