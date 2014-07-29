Macklemore & Ryan Lewis return on ‘Arrows’ by Fences

07.29.14 4 years ago

Aching for insight on how Macklemore is handling that whole post-Grammy Awards winning thing?

Check out the new song “Arrows” by another Seattle-bred act Fences, who lends two whole verses to the rapper to relay his adventures in the limelight; Ryan Lewis produced. It's the duo's first new music to arrive since the release of their acclaimed, best-selling album “The Heist” from 2012.

“Fences is a good friend,” said Macklemore in a release. “He”s f*cked up in the same way that I”m f*cked up. Because of that, our lives relate beyond the music. I”ve always admired his talent for illustrating with words and evoking imagery. We”ve made a bunch of stuff together over the years and this here song about Arrows is my favorite one we”ve done.”

The upbeat rock tune is culled from Fences' new album “Lesser Oceans,” due on Oct. 14.

Fences will join Macklemore & Ryan Lewis at San Francisco”s Outside Lands music festival for a performance of Arrows on Aug. 9.

