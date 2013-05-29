Macklemore & Ryan Lewis top Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Can’t Hold Us’ again

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” “Can”t Hold Us,” featuring Ray Dalton, spends its fourth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, only two weeks fewer than the duo”s debut single, “Thrift Shop,” featuring Wanz.

The rap pair has had a song in the top 10 for every week of 2013, matched only by Bruno Mars with “Locked Out Of Heaven” and “When I Was Your Man,” which falls 4-10 this week, according to Billboard.

Following “Can”t Hold Us,” the remaining top 3 remains the same as last week: Pink”s “Just Give Me A Reason,” featuring Nate Ruess is No. 2 and Justin Timberlake”s “Mirrors” is No. 3.

Daft Punk, which has the top album on the Billboard 200, continues to enjoy its biggest success on the Hot 100 in the French duo”s history as “Get Lucky,” featuring Pharrell Williams, leaps 10-4. Florida Georgia Line”s “Cruise” sails up one spot to 6-5.

Selena Gomez”s “Come & Get It” also rises one place 5-6, while Icona Pop”s “I Love It,” featuring Charli XCX regains some traction, climbing 9-7. Rihanna”s “Stay” featuring Mikky Ekko falls 5-8 and Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” slips 8-9.

The big news outside of the Top 10 is that “Clouds” by Zach Sobiech floats onto the chart at No. 28, based largely on digital sales. As you may have read, 18-year old Sobiech died last week after a four-year battle with cancer. As his disease progressed, he turned to writing and performing music to help him cope. The ballad became a viral sensation, especially after a number of celebrities, including Bryan Cranston and Sarah Silverman, expressed their support for Sobiech and the song.

