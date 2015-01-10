‘Mad Men’ final season premiere set for April

Get ready for tears, “Mad Men” fans.

AMC officially announced on Saturday (January 10) morning that the last seven episodes of the Emmy-winning “Mad Men” will premiere on Sunday, April 5 at 10 p.m.

If you do the math, that at least tentatively puts the “Mad Men” series finale on Sunday, May 17. [That's unconfirmed, mind you. Just basic math.]

Because this is pretty momentous stuff, everybody involved gets to have a quote in the AMC press release.

“What an incredible journey this has been. I take great pride in what the entire 'Mad Men” team was able to create episode after episode, season after season,” blurbs series creator Matt Weiner. “We sincerely thank the fans for joining us on this ride and hope it has meant as much to them as it has to us.”

Adds AMC President Charlie Collier, “'Mad Men” is the show that put AMC on the map. Period. It is impossible to overstate the impact it has had on AMC, and I would argue, this era of television. We are honored to forever be the birthplace and home of this iconic series and we can”t wait to share its artful conclusion with the fans. From the first shot, Matthew, his cast and crew handcrafted something truly distinctive for the screen, the very definition of premium television on basic cable. We will miss the remarkable people, the consistently exquisite program, and of course, the free scotch and cigarettes in our vending machines.”

And, finally, Kevin Beggs, Chairman, Lionsgate Television Group states, “‘Mad Men” surpasses our highest expectations year after year and these final episodes are no exception as the fates of its characters are ultimately revealed. Thanks to the genius of Matthew and all the extraordinary artists on both sides of the camera, the series has raised the standard by which all dramatic television is judged. It”s had a profound impact on popular culture, as well as the evolution of Lionsgate”s television business, and is an incredible gift to all of us.”

This will, of course, give the last “Mad Men” season a full run within the eligibility window for the 2015 Emmys. To date, “Mad Men” has earned seven Outstanding Drama Series Emmy nods, winning four.