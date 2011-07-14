‘Mad Men’ star Christina Hendricks gets ‘Struck By Lightning’ in indie comedy

“Mad Men” hottie Christina Hendricks is joining Dermot Mulroney (the upcoming “J. Edgar”), Chris Colfer (“Glee”) and Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) in the indie coming-of-age comedy “Struck By Lightning,” which has just started principal photography.

Alison Janney (“Juno”) will also appear in the film, written by Colfer, and directed by Brian Dannelly (“Saved”) .

The film opens with Colfer’s character being struck, and killed, by lightning, and then tells the rest of his story in flashback, as he blackmails his schoolmates into contributing to his own literary magazine.

“We”re so thrilled to begin filming this story that really captures the trials and tribulations of coming into your own,” said Dannelly in a release. “We”ve got a phenomenal cast on board and Chris” script is so smart, fresh, and funny but also has such heart. I”m excited to help tell this coming-of-age story that I think will resonate with young audiences, and all of us who”ve survived adolescence.”

Hendricks will soon be seen in “I Don’t Know How She Does It,” with Sarah Jessica Parker and Pierce Brosnan, and the neo-noir “Drive,” opposite Ryan Gosling, Bryan Cranston and Carey Mulligan.