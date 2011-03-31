‘Madea’ star-producer-director Tyler Perry extends deal with Lionsgate

There’s plenty more “Madea” on the way.

The incredibly prolific multi-hyphenate Tyler Perry has signed with Lionsgate to extend his multi-year pact for films and home entertainment.

Perry has worked with the studio since his breakthrough “Diary Of A Mad Black Woman” in 2005. Since then, he has directed one or two films a year, as well as creating two TV shows and continuing his work on stage.

Best known for his “Madea” character, whom he has played in six films, Perry’s last film was the acclaimed “For Colored Girls,” starring Janet Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg and Thandie Newton. He also produced the 2009 hit “Precious,” which earned Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Mo’Nique.

Perry’s next film is “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” which opens April 22. He also produced the upcoming “We the Peebles,” starring Craig Robinson (“The Office”) and frequent Perry collaborator Kerry Washington.

The extended Lionsgate deal will include at least two more Madea films, other Perry productions, and distribution rights for Perry’s popular DVDs based on his hit films and plays.

“Tyler Perry is one of the most powerful and unique entertainment brands in the world today, with a fan base that is virtually unrivalled in its loyalty and passion,” said Lionsgate’s Jon Feltheimer in a press release. “Lionsgate and Tyler have grown together for many years, and we look forward to pushing the envelopes of our businesses together for many years to come. Tyler is a remarkable creative force, and it is a privilege to support his efforts to continue to enlarge his audience and extend his creative reach.”

“Together, Lionsgate and I have built the ideal filmmaker/studio relationship, and I’m thrilled that it will be continuing,” said Perry. “We share an entrepreneurial spirit and have a great business rapport. But more importantly, Lionsgate has been incredibly affirming of my relationship with my audience – I’ve always had the artistic freedom to speak what I want, how I want, and when I want through my films.”