Madonna heard your song about her, Drake, and crafted a response

02.20.15 4 years ago

It”s happened. She responded.

Drake”s If You”re Reading This It”s Too Late includes a song that pays homage to one of the Western world”s most recognizable icons. “Madonna” is a downtempo jam with lyrics referencing the Queen of Pop; he also shouts her in the liner notes.

Madonna must get a lot of fanmail, but she”s taken the time to acknowledge at least this one drooling fanboy.

She jumped on her Instagram page and delivered the response that every artist in history has hoped for after showing love to an idol: an invitation to a date.

 

“I love your new song about me!,” she wrote in the caption. “It”s my favorite! I”m still waiting for you to pick me up…….. Ask D for my address! I knew you were a ??#rebelheart !”

We can only wonder who D is, and whether or not Drake plans on accepting her invitation; at the very least we can hope that some kind of collaboration emerges from all this.

