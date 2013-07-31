Madonna nabs film rights to ‘The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells’

Madonna may be going back in time again for her next film.

The multi hyphenate has reportedly secured the film rights to Andrew Sean Greer’s novel “The Impossible Lives Of Greta Wells,” a psychological time travel drama.

The book centers on Greta, who undergoes electroshock therapy after her twin brother dies and her longterm lover leaves her. As a result of the extreme treatment, Greta finds herself unstuck in time, bouncing between the present, 1918 and 1941, a past in which her brother is still alive and her ex-lover has become her faithful husband. But is it reality?

Greer revealed the news in a recent interview. “I got a phone call last week…from a celebrity who read the book and loved it so much she called me up personally to talk to me about it,” he told Listeen, “I thought it was going to be one of her assistants who was like, loved your book, she”s interested. Right. She didn”t read it. But oh no no no. She called me. She read it. She totally got it. There were a couple other people interested and they sort of all made a deal together, and she”s optioned the rights to it. We”ll see what happens. But it”s fun because it was Madonna.”

Nothing is confirmed as of yet, and it’s unknown if the Material Girl will appear in the film, will adapt the book as her next directorial effort, or whether she’ll only act as a producer.

Madonna last directed 2011’s critically reviled “W.E.,” which was also a romance which alternated between multiple timelines.