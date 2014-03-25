Madonna returns to the director’s chair for ‘Adé’

When Madonna unveiled her second directorial effort “W.E.” at the Venice Film Festival in 2011, the critics (this one included) were pretty merciless. That glossy mashup of Wallis Simpson biopic and contemporary Harlequin romance was, admittedly, a pretty easy target — The Weinstein Company's advance hype didn't fool anybody — but the sheer vapid ineptitude of its storytelling still managed to surprise. Andrea Riseborough received some good notices for work as Simpson, Arianna Phillips' super-glam costumes were Oscar-nominated and Madge's own theme song even scooped a Golden Globe, but after this and her little-seen debut “Filth and Wisdom,” no one seemed to be begging the pop queen to return to the director's chair.
But hey, Madonna has never in her entire career been cowed by criticism, and she's not about to start now. It was announced earlier today that she is to direct her third feature “Adé” — an adaptation of Rebecca Walker's 2013 novel “Adé: A Love Story.”
The novel is the first fictional effort by Walker: the daughter of “The Color Purple” author Alice, she's best known for her memoirs and journalism on matters of racial and gender politics. “Adé,” which is reportedly rooted in Walker's personal experience, tells the story of a young biracial college student whose plans for a simple, idyllic life in Kenya with her Swahili lover are disrupted by malaria and civil war.
It's material that evidently appeals to the florid, unabashedly romantic side of Madonna's sensibility that — for better or worse — was also responsible for “W.E.,” albeit in a very different milieu. African civil war is a long way from the pampered personal dramas of British royals and New York socialites; perhaps a bit of distance from the subject matter will do her good.
A screenwriter has yet to be confirmed, so this is still quite a long way from happening, but the project does boast a credible producer in Bruce Cohen, who won the 1999 Best Picture Oscar for “American Beauty,” and has since been nominated for “Milk” and “Silver Linings Playbook.” (He also produced “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas,” but nobody's perfect.) He also co-produced the Academy Awards ceremony a couple of years ago, so if Madonna's still dreaming of her first Oscar nod, she's chosen an auspicious collaborator.
I never saw Madonna’s previous directorial efforts. Because of lack of interest and not the brutal critical reception she received. You consider it rude for festival audiences to boo at a screening. But your review of Madonna’s W/E was equivalent of booing in public. It was hostile and bitchy. You’re never hostile and bitchy elsewhere. Even when putting me in my place here it’s with a lightness of touch. I have no faith for this next project. Madonna behind the camera is like Angelina behind the camera — pointless.
Interesting. My W.E. review was certainly harsh, but I don’t think it was hostile — I did my best to engage with the film on its own terms, as in this paragraph:
“Madonna’s celebrity makes her an obvious target for kneejerk critical ridicule, but it should actually be an advantage when taking on a story about the private lives of people who enjoy no such luxury as a private life anymore. Indeed, the film’ most emotionally coherent, if still dramatically stunted, stretches are those which deal with Wallis and Edward’s burgeoning yet fearsomely scrutinized romance.”
And writing a scathing review isn’t at all equivalent to booing at a screening, since it’s not interfering with anyone else’s viewing experience.
And let’s see how Unbroken turns out before writing off Angelina Jolie as a director — it’s a promising-looking project.
Anything that gets her to stop making music, I guess?
I actually found W.E. to be pretty good. Its issues came from failing to make the contemporary storyline as compelling as the historical one.
i think she got a really raw deal w/ W.E. as it’s better than 95% of the crap out there, and only b/c it was Madonna did it get panned the way it did. i think of mindless poorly acted blockbusters that people give a break to and have wasted their time on, and it’s sad. but critics just can’t stand the idea of her in the movie business. and as they clearly impact viewers (WE made zilch) she should leave as it’s a waste of what little time she has left on this planet to create. she should stick to music and get her directing bug out via her music videos, as she hasn’t made a creative video in ages, not since her Music album in 2000.
Prejudice is a very bad thing dear Guy Lodge…your article dosen’t say none interesting thing…you don’t undestand why Madonna will back on the DIRECTOR CHAIR? It’s only your problem, producers and film’s worker have understood much more about movies than you, and call another time Madonna (after ADE’ she will return to direct THE IMPOSSIBLE LIVES OF GRETA WELLS so the new film will be the first of a great return that will bring Mrs Ciccone to be the director of 4 movies, no more a newcomer).