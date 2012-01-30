Madonna reveals new cover art for ‘MDNA’

Madonna is gearing up for her Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday. She’ll debut the official video for her new single “Give Me All Your Lovin'” with MIA and Nicki Minaj on “American Idol” on Thursday. The single will then be available on iTunes on Friday, Feb. 3.
“Lovin” is the first single off her new album “MDNA.” Tonight, Madonna revealed her new album art on Facebook to fanatic acclaim. You can check it out the mirrored image embedded below.
“MDNA” is scheduled for release on March 26.
What do you think of the album art? Are you excited about Madonna’s return? Share your thoughts below.
Omg, this album cover is so beautiful! The Queen has returned!
STUNNING Artwork!
Bow down bitches, the bitch is back!!
You got it right on both counts.
The Queen never left, she just needed to rest up!
OR Should I say, The QUEEN is back!
oh please, it’s going to be as disappointing as ‘hard candy’. nice art work, i have to say the bitch is still good at re-inventing herself, the question is… if it’s any use anymore.
very brilliant and very MADONNA! MDNA! awesome title. using her name for her album in initials. who can top that?
Ugh – fugly cover, title that sounds like a party drug. Let’s just hope the actual music is a lot better.
LOVE.
Couldn’t care less, but then again, I’m not a middle-aged swishy, Xtasy-dropping gay male.
More mediocre pop from one of the more overrated and overhyped acts of the last 25 years. Yawn.
she should stik to what she is and old woman past her prime
