Madonna reveals new cover art for ‘MDNA’

Madonna is gearing up for her Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday. She’ll debut the official video for her new single “Give Me All Your Lovin'” with MIA and Nicki Minaj on “American Idol” on Thursday. The single will then be available on iTunes on Friday, Feb. 3.

“Lovin” is the first single off her new album “MDNA.” Tonight, Madonna revealed her new album art on Facebook to fanatic acclaim. You can check it out the mirrored image embedded below.

“MDNA” is scheduled for release on March 26.

