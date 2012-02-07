Madonna sets worldwide tour dates in support of ‘MDNA’

02.07.12

Madonna has announced her expected and anticipated world tour dates today, in promoting her forthcoming full-length “MDNA.”

The international pop star will kick things off in Israel on May 29, stopping off in 26 cities in Europe before hitting North America at the end of August. Dates in South America and Australia are to-be-announced; it will be the first time in 20 years that Madge has toured in that latter continent.

Fan club members will have first dibs on tickets on Feb. 7 while many of the general on-sales for North American dates go up on as early as Feb. 13, next week. Check out the detailed ticket sale dates below. Ticket buyers are entitled to a free download or CD of “MDNA.”

The album is set for release via Live Nation Entertainment/Interscope on March 26. It’s preceded by the single “Give Me All Your Luvin'” featuring M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj, who also joined Madonna on stage during her Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

Madonna’s last, record-breaking tour for “Sticky & Sweet” kicked off in August 2008 and made 170 stops worldwide.

Here are Madonna’s world tour dates:

EUROPE

29-May  Tel Aviv, Israel   Ramat Gam Stadium On Sale Feb. 10 
3-Jun     Abu Dhabi   Yas Arena   On Sale Feb. 27
7-Jun     Istanbul, Turkey  Turk Telecom Arena  On sale soon
11-Jun   Zagreb, Croatia  Maksimir Stadium       On Sale Feb. 17
14-Jun   Milan, Italy   Stadio San Siro  On Sale Feb. 13
16-Jun   Florence, Italy    Stadio Franchi   On Sale Feb. 13 
20-Jun   Barcelona, Spain         Palau Sant Jordi On Sale Feb. 16 
24-Jun   Coimbra, Portugal      Estadio Cidade de Coimbra      On Sale Feb. 11
28-Jun   Berlin, Germany         O2 Arena    On Sale Feb. 13
2-Jul      Copenhagen, Denmark    Parken Stadium  On Sale Feb. 13 
4-Jul      Gothenburg, Sweden        Ullevi Stadium    On Sale Feb. 17
7-Jul      Amsterdam,The Netherlands    Ziggo Dome       On Sale Feb. 11
12-Jul    Brussels, Belgium      Stade Roi-Baudouin  On Sale Feb. 17
14-Jul    Paris, France      Stade De France         On Sale Feb. 14
17-Jul    London, UK        Hyde Park   On Sale Feb. 10
21-Jul    Edinburgh, UK   Murrayfield Stadium   On Sale Feb. 10 
24-Jul    Dublin, Ireland   Aviva Stadium    On Sale Feb. 17
29-Jul    Vienna, Austria  Ernst-Happel-Stadion        On Sale Feb. 24
1-Aug    Warsaw, Poland         National Stadium         On Sale Feb. 17
7-Aug    Moscow, Russia         Olimpiski Arena  On sale soon.
8-Aug    St. Petersburg, Russia       SKK Arena  On sale soon
12-Aug  Helsinki, Finland         Olympic Stadium         On Sale Feb. 14
15-Aug  Oslo, Norway     Telenor Arena    On Sale Feb. 20
18-Aug  Zurich, Switzerland    Stadion Letzigrund     On Sale Feb. 24
21-Aug  Nice, France       Stade Charles-Erhmann   On Sale Feb. 14
 
NORTH AMERICA
 
28-Aug  Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center   On Sale Feb. 13
30-Aug  Montreal, QC      Bell Centre  On Sale Feb. 18
1-Sep    Quebec City, QC         Plains of Abraham Site      On Sale Feb. 17
4-Sep    Boston, MA TD Garden On Sale Feb. 13
6-Sep    New York, NY     Yankee Stadium On Sale Feb. 13
10-Sep  Ottawa, ON Scotiabank Place       On Sale Feb. 13
12-Sep  Toronto, ON       Air Canada Centre     On Sale Feb. 13
15-Sep  Atlantic City, NJ  Boardwalk Hall  On Sale Feb. 27
19-Sep  Chicago, IL United Center     On Sale Feb. 13
23-Sep  Washington, D.C.       Verizon Center   On Sale Feb. 13
29-Sep  Vancouver, BC   Rogers Arena     On Sale Feb. 13
2-Oct     Seattle, WA Key Arena   On Sale Feb. 13
6-Oct     San Jose, CA     HP Pavilion On Sale Feb. 13
10-Oct   Los Angeles, CA Staples Center   On Sale Feb. 13
13-Oct   Las Vegas, NV   MGM Grand       On Sale Feb. 27
16-Oct   Phoenix, AZ        US Airways Center     On Sale Feb. 27
20-Oct   Dallas, TX   American Airlines Center   On Sale Feb. 27
24-Oct   Houston, TX       Toyota Center    On Sale Feb. 27
27-Oct   New Orleans, LA         New Orleans Arena   On Sale Mar. 5
30-Oct   Kansas City, MO Sprint Center      On Sale Mar. 5
1-Nov    St. Louis, MO      Scottrade Center         On Sale Mar. 5
3-Nov    St. Paul, MN        Xcel Energy Center    On Sale Feb. 27
10-Nov  Cleveland, OH   Quicken Loans Arena       On Sale Mar. 5
15-Nov  Charlotte, NC     Time Warner Cable Arena        On Sale Mar. 5
17-Nov  Atlanta, GA Philips Arena      On Sale Mar. 5
TBC      Miami, FL    To Be Confirmed         On Sale Soon

