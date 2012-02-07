Madonna sets worldwide tour dates in support of ‘MDNA’

Madonna has announced her expected and anticipated world tour dates today, in promoting her forthcoming full-length “MDNA.”

The international pop star will kick things off in Israel on May 29, stopping off in 26 cities in Europe before hitting North America at the end of August. Dates in South America and Australia are to-be-announced; it will be the first time in 20 years that Madge has toured in that latter continent.

Fan club members will have first dibs on tickets on Feb. 7 while many of the general on-sales for North American dates go up on as early as Feb. 13, next week. Check out the detailed ticket sale dates below. Ticket buyers are entitled to a free download or CD of “MDNA.”

The album is set for release via Live Nation Entertainment/Interscope on March 26. It’s preceded by the single “Give Me All Your Luvin'” featuring M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj, who also joined Madonna on stage during her Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.

Madonna’s last, record-breaking tour for “Sticky & Sweet” kicked off in August 2008 and made 170 stops worldwide.

Here are Madonna’s world tour dates:

EUROPE