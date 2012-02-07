Madonna sets worldwide tour dates in support of ‘MDNA’

Madonna has announced her expected and anticipated world tour dates today, in promoting her forthcoming full-length “MDNA.”
The international pop star will kick things off in Israel on May 29, stopping off in 26 cities in Europe before hitting North America at the end of August. Dates in South America and Australia are to-be-announced; it will be the first time in 20 years that Madge has toured in that latter continent.
Fan club members will have first dibs on tickets on Feb. 7 while many of the general on-sales for North American dates go up on as early as Feb. 13, next week. Check out the detailed ticket sale dates below. Ticket buyers are entitled to a free download or CD of “MDNA.”
The album is set for release via Live Nation Entertainment/Interscope on March 26. It’s preceded by the single “Give Me All Your Luvin'” featuring M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj, who also joined Madonna on stage during her Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.
Madonna’s last, record-breaking tour for “Sticky & Sweet” kicked off in August 2008 and made 170 stops worldwide.
Here are Madonna’s world tour dates:
EUROPE
29-May Tel Aviv, Israel Ramat Gam Stadium On Sale Feb. 10
3-Jun Abu Dhabi Yas Arena On Sale Feb. 27
7-Jun Istanbul, Turkey Turk Telecom Arena On sale soon
11-Jun Zagreb, Croatia Maksimir Stadium On Sale Feb. 17
14-Jun Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro On Sale Feb. 13
16-Jun Florence, Italy Stadio Franchi On Sale Feb. 13
20-Jun Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi On Sale Feb. 16
24-Jun Coimbra, Portugal Estadio Cidade de Coimbra On Sale Feb. 11
28-Jun Berlin, Germany O2 Arena On Sale Feb. 13
2-Jul Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium On Sale Feb. 13
4-Jul Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi Stadium On Sale Feb. 17
7-Jul Amsterdam,The Netherlands Ziggo Dome On Sale Feb. 11
12-Jul Brussels, Belgium Stade Roi-Baudouin On Sale Feb. 17
14-Jul Paris, France Stade De France On Sale Feb. 14
17-Jul London, UK Hyde Park On Sale Feb. 10
21-Jul Edinburgh, UK Murrayfield Stadium On Sale Feb. 10
24-Jul Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium On Sale Feb. 17
29-Jul Vienna, Austria Ernst-Happel-Stadion On Sale Feb. 24
1-Aug Warsaw, Poland National Stadium On Sale Feb. 17
7-Aug Moscow, Russia Olimpiski Arena On sale soon.
8-Aug St. Petersburg, Russia SKK Arena On sale soon
12-Aug Helsinki, Finland Olympic Stadium On Sale Feb. 14
15-Aug Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena On Sale Feb. 20
18-Aug Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund On Sale Feb. 24
21-Aug Nice, France Stade Charles-Erhmann On Sale Feb. 14
NORTH AMERICA
28-Aug Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center On Sale Feb. 13
30-Aug Montreal, QC Bell Centre On Sale Feb. 18
1-Sep Quebec City, QC Plains of Abraham Site On Sale Feb. 17
4-Sep Boston, MA TD Garden On Sale Feb. 13
6-Sep New York, NY Yankee Stadium On Sale Feb. 13
10-Sep Ottawa, ON Scotiabank Place On Sale Feb. 13
12-Sep Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre On Sale Feb. 13
15-Sep Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall On Sale Feb. 27
19-Sep Chicago, IL United Center On Sale Feb. 13
23-Sep Washington, D.C. Verizon Center On Sale Feb. 13
29-Sep Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena On Sale Feb. 13
2-Oct Seattle, WA Key Arena On Sale Feb. 13
6-Oct San Jose, CA HP Pavilion On Sale Feb. 13
10-Oct Los Angeles, CA Staples Center On Sale Feb. 13
13-Oct Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand On Sale Feb. 27
16-Oct Phoenix, AZ US Airways Center On Sale Feb. 27
20-Oct Dallas, TX American Airlines Center On Sale Feb. 27
24-Oct Houston, TX Toyota Center On Sale Feb. 27
27-Oct New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena On Sale Mar. 5
30-Oct Kansas City, MO Sprint Center On Sale Mar. 5
1-Nov St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center On Sale Mar. 5
3-Nov St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center On Sale Feb. 27
10-Nov Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena On Sale Mar. 5
15-Nov Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena On Sale Mar. 5
17-Nov Atlanta, GA Philips Arena On Sale Mar. 5
TBC Miami, FL To Be Confirmed On Sale Soon
I’m sorry, M looked awkward and tired on Superbowl show — I was actually sorry I missed first 15 minutes of Downton Abbey for that. She’s lucky she has a die-hard fan base so she CAN tour and make another billion dollars, so GO madonna GO!
Wow. I thought she was great! She is pure entertainment. I could sit hours watching her. and on the otherhand. I could not sit through two minutes of Taylor Swift.. So yes, Go Madonna, go!
she is a lip-syncing fake
BITTER party of one…your table is ready
Reply to comment…most successful female singwr in history of music…how do u fake that? Take it up with guiness book of world records
Hulk Hogan. Madonna has the guns, she might as well do her next tour as Hulk Hogan.